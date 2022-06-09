Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 773,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 902,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$233.83 million and a PE ratio of -33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

