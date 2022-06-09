Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 773,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 902,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$233.83 million and a PE ratio of -33.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.34.
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)
