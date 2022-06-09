Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Vuzix from $30.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VUZI stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.62. 29,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.39. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $19.77.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 376.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vuzix will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vuzix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vuzix by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Vuzix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vuzix by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vuzix by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

