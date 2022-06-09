Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,571,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,079 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial comprises approximately 4.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned about 4.12% of Voya Financial worth $303,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.47. 2,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,698. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on VOYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.