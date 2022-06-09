Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.26) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.75) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 146 ($1.83) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.82) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 168.15 ($2.11).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 124.48 ($1.56) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 123.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.77). The stock has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

