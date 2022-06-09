VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.28

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $8.81. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 657,532 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $147.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.46.

VOC Energy Trust ( NYSE:VOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

