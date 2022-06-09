Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Down 7.3%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) shares were down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.87. Approximately 9,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 259,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. Bank of America cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vita Coco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 50,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $422,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $226,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700. 7.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vita Coco by 65.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 72,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at $672,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 30.5% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 573,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 13.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

