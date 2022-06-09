Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

VST opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,392,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 9,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 268,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 690.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after purchasing an additional 408,777 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $15,407,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,538 shares during the period.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

