Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 93,662 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,166.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 152,803 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

