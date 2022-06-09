VIMworld (VEED) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $397,891.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $16.26 million and $397,891.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00228138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,132.15 or 1.00005183 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

