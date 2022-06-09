Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.26

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.26 and last traded at $38.31, with a volume of 17008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $222,779,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $89,991,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

