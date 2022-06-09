Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Lifted by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank PA lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 96,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,512,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after purchasing an additional 233,591 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,703,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $296,360,000 after purchasing an additional 324,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 479,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,219 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,061,380. The stock has a market cap of $216.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $57.61.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

