Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.00-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE VRTV traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.50. 72,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,256. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.09. Veritiv has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $161.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $1.39. Veritiv had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Veritiv by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

