Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $48.74. 4,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.70 per share, with a total value of $247,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Verint Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

