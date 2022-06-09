Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Verint Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Verint Systems stock opened at $49.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $56.39.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,293.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after buying an additional 65,157 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after purchasing an additional 181,971 shares in the last quarter.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

