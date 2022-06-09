Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.96 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.50 EPS.

Shares of VRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,729. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $186.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

