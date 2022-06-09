Venus Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.99 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $5.01 or 0.00016609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $60.97 million and $9.99 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,135.75 or 0.99905190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00029352 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

