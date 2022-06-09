Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.00 million-$170.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.83 million.

Veeco Instruments stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 236,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,474. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $18.68 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.14.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

