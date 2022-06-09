Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

NYSE:VEC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,470. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $403.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEC. TheStreet lowered shares of Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.38 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,214.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,450 shares of company stock valued at $186,374. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vectrus by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,408,000 after buying an additional 445,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 99,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

