Vectorspace AI Price Down 19.8% This Week (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002256 BTC on major exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $27.23 million and $93,688.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00212256 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $612.06 or 0.02026777 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004238 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,976,565 coins. The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

