VeChain (VET) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Billion

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $115.10 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000079 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012554 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

