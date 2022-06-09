Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Vallourec to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vallourec from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.20.

VLOWY stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.20.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

