Vai (VAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,432.00

Vai (VAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Vai has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003136 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $54.63 million and approximately $7,432.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.93 or 0.00343031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.60 or 0.00394730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars.

