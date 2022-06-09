UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.45

Shares of UPM-Kymmene Co. (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and traded as high as $26.55. UPM-Kymmene shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 6,600 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UPM-Kymmene from €37.00 ($39.78) to €39.00 ($41.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.45.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

