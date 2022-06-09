Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) is Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,623 shares during the period. Univar Solutions makes up 5.3% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Univar Solutions worth $52,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 248,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $10,364,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,250,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 253,581 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 79,185 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

UNVR opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $136,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $1,601,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,414 shares of company stock worth $397,017 and sold 197,031 shares worth $6,306,492. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

