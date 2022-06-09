United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.8-29.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.65 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of UNFI traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $40.99. 9,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,120. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 81.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 115.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

