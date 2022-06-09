United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.65-$4.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.90 EPS.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $44.38 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

