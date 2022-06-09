United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Director Buys $1,130,000.00 in Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,130,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.32. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $58.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.19) by ($0.05). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 307.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

