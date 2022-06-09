Unifty Tops 1-Day Volume of $111,234.00 (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Unifty has a market capitalization of $26.96 million and approximately $111,234.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $15.52 or 0.00051451 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Unifty has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00321350 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00398145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

