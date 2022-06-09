Unicly CryptoPunks Collection One Day Trading Volume Hits $42,974.00 (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $7.05 million and $42,974.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00365125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00424055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.