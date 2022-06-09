Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.53. 6,806,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Under Armour by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Under Armour by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

