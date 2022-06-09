UDR (NYSE:UDR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $45.80

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.80 and last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 34995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.52.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 298.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UDR by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in UDR by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UDR by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

