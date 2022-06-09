UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Barclays reduced their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of UBS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.42. 276,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The company has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,463,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 90,138 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,494,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,018.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,072,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

