U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $123.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

