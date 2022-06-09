Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.00.
TRQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
TRQ stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$37.26. The company had a trading volume of 184,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,603. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.42. The company has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.09. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$38.92.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
