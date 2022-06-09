TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ) Stock Price Up 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:APRZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 8.90% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

