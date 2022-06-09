Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Biotech from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

