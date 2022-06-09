Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 91,506 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 91,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $855,581.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,865,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,839,246. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tricida by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

