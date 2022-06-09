Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Acquires 91,506 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 91,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $855,581.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,865,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,839,246. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $541,919.16.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.92. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCDA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tricida by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tricida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.