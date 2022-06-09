Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $120,000.00. Trevena posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $3.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $6.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.40 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trevena.
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 3,036,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.44.
About Trevena (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
