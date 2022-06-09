Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the lowest is $120,000.00. Trevena posted sales of $180,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $3.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $6.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.40 million, with estimates ranging from $4.70 million to $14.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 3,036,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.44.

About Trevena (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.