Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) is SRB Corp’s 7th Largest Position

SRB Corp lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for about 5.9% of SRB Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SRB Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $112,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $165.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.70. The company has a market cap of $231.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $155.05 and a 12-month high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

