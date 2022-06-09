Tower Limited (TWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)
