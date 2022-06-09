Tower Limited (TWR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Tower Limited (ASX:TWR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Tower alerts:

Tower Company Profile

Tower Limited provides general insurance products in New Zealand and the Pacific Islands. Its insurance products include car, contents, renters', house, landlord, business, travel, boat, motorbike, electric vehicle, lifestyle block and farm, motorhome, and caravan or trailer insurance. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

See Also

