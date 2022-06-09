Timothy M. O’reilly Sells 1,946 Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Stock

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $26,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy M. O’reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50.

NYSE:IIM opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0627 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 448,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 86,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 357,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

