Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX) Insider Sells £19,966.50 in Stock

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX – Get Rating) insider Adrian J. G. Coates sold 110,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total value of £19,966.50 ($25,020.68).

LON THX opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £109.12 million and a PE ratio of -56.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.80. Thor Explorations Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 22.70 ($0.28). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

