Thomas A. Barron Sells 4,182 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
CCBG opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $453.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.
Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.
CCBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.
