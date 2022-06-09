Thomas A. Barron Sells 4,182 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $112,663.08. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 141,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,829.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CCBG opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $453.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $50.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 31.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

CCBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

