TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.34) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TherapeuticsMD in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.34) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright downgraded TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $69.50.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($2.19). During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.50) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

