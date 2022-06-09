The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4,210.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 3,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average of $136.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

