The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.69

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.73, with a volume of 43022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGPYY. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.46) to GBX 720 ($9.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.16) to GBX 880 ($11.03) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.21) to GBX 700 ($8.77) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.50) to GBX 733 ($9.19) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $661.63.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

The Sage Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.