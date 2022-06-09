The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s 4th Largest Position

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 4.1% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.27.

NYSE HD traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $303.86. 92,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,728. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.52.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.