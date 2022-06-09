The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Cut by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $303.27. 86,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,728. The company has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

