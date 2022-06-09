The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of DXYN opened at $2.06 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -205.79 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter.
The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
