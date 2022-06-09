The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of DXYN opened at $2.06 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 million, a P/E ratio of -205.79 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $77.58 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Dixie Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.