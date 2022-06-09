Tezos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $143.73 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00007269 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.96 billion and approximately $143.73 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 919,148,803 coins and its circulating supply is 897,581,131 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

